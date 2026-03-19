CdO, Ilocos Norte buy-busts net P20-M shabu

Authorities recovered three kilograms of suspected shabu, estimated at P20.4 million, packed in multiple sachets and improvised containers.

The suspects are currently detained at the Royal Detention Facility, while the seized drugs are set for laboratory examination by the Regional Forensic Unit 10. Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) are being prepared.

Meanwhile, in Solsona, Ilocos Norte, 38-year-old bus driver Aries Glenn Salvador y Edmalin was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on March 18 in Barangay Capurictan.

Authorities recovered a 0.25-gram heat-sealed sachet of suspected shabu with a street value of P2,000, along with the marked buy-bust money and a cellphone.

The suspect was informed of his rights, will undergo medical and drug testing, and the seized items will be submitted for laboratory analysis. Filing of charges under RA 9165 is underway.

Both operations were coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and respective police units to ensure compliance with legal procedures.