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PTFOMS condemns killing of Negros broadcaster

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) has condemned the shooting of 54-year-old radio broadcaster Noel Bellen Samar, which occurred earlier this morning at around nine o'clock along Maharlika Highway in Guinobatan, Albay.
The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) has condemned the shooting of 54-year-old radio broadcaster Noel Bellen Samar, which occurred earlier this morning at around nine o'clock along Maharlika Highway in Guinobatan, Albay. Photo courtesy of Noel Bellen Samar
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The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of broadcaster Julito “Jaz” Diamante Calo in Negros Occidental, describing the attack as a serious threat to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

Calo, a resident of La Castellana, hosted the program Waswasanay sa Quinto Distrito on 88.3 DNN News FM in Himamaylan City. He also worked as a job order employee in the local government.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) has condemned the shooting of 54-year-old radio broadcaster Noel Bellen Samar, which occurred earlier this morning at around nine o'clock along Maharlika Highway in Guinobatan, Albay.
Radio announcer pinagbabaril sa Negros Occidental, patay

Police reports said Calo was shot dead on March 20 while standing in front of his house near the road, when a white sport utility vehicle approached from the direction of La Carlota City.

An assailant opened fire before fleeing toward the town center of La Castellana.

The PTFOMS extended condolences to Calo’s family, friends, and colleagues, noting that his death highlights the risks faced by media practitioners.

“The Task Force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served. We have already coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to prioritize and expedite the investigation of this case,” the task force said.

PTFOMS also called on media organizations, civil society groups, and the public to help safeguard journalists’ rights and safety, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Safeguarding press freedom is a collective responsibility,” it added.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS)

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