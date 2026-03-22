PTFOMS condemns killing of Negros broadcaster

Police reports said Calo was shot dead on March 20 while standing in front of his house near the road, when a white sport utility vehicle approached from the direction of La Carlota City.

An assailant opened fire before fleeing toward the town center of La Castellana.

The PTFOMS extended condolences to Calo’s family, friends, and colleagues, noting that his death highlights the risks faced by media practitioners.

“The Task Force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served. We have already coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to prioritize and expedite the investigation of this case,” the task force said.

PTFOMS also called on media organizations, civil society groups, and the public to help safeguard journalists’ rights and safety, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Safeguarding press freedom is a collective responsibility,” it added.