PBBM vows journos’ protection

“The Philippines remains one of the most dangerous places for journalists,” Marcos said. “It is not easy to ask questions, report, and relay the truth, especially when it is accompanied by intimidation and threat.”

The President’s remarks follow a 2025 report from the International Federation of Journalists, which recorded the killing of two journalists in the country last year. The report noted that risks remain heavily concentrated among provincial radio broadcasters.

To address these threats, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security recently signed an agreement with the National Bureau of Investigation to intensify the pursuit of those who target media workers. The administration has also partnered with the Public Attorney’s Office to provide legal assistance to journalists under threat.

“We are ensuring that in every threat to journalists, there is a government that is ready to defend them,” Marcos said.

Beyond physical safety, the president urged media organizations to lead the fight against disinformation. He announced that the Department of Information and Communications Technology is working with tech giants Google and Meta to improve content safeguards. Additionally, the Presidential Communications Office has launched “Oplan Kontra Fake News,” a system designed to provide rapid responses to viral misinformation.

Marcos also stressed government transparency, noting the use of satellites and drones to monitor public projects and the continued development of online government portals.