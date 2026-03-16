Manila Improv Festival brings a global improv lineup on March 25–29

Think quick wit, split-second punchlines, and scenes born right in front of the audience. In improv, actors don’t memorize lines — they invent them on the spot. One suggestion from the crowd can spark an entire story.

That unpredictability sits at the heart of the festival, which first launched in 2015 through the efforts of SPIT Manila and its training arm, Third World Improv. Since then, MIF has grown into a global meet-up for improvisers and fans who love comedy without a script.

RISE TO THE MOMENT

The theme this year says it all: “Rise to the Moment.”

More than 70 improv groups from the Philippines and over 20 countries will take the stage across several venues in the Rockwell complex.

Opening night on March 25 kicks off at the Proscenium Main Stage with SPIT Manila joined by Galaw.Co Dance Theater and Drum Circle PH — a mix of comedy, rhythm, and movement that sets the tone for five days of spontaneous fun.