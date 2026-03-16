Manila Improv Festival brings a global improv lineup on March 25–29

No script? No problem.
Asia’s biggest celebration of improvisational theater and comedy, the Manila Improv Festival (MIF), returns for its seventh edition from 25 to 29 March at The Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati.
Think quick wit, split-second punchlines, and scenes born right in front of the audience. In improv, actors don’t memorize lines — they invent them on the spot. One suggestion from the crowd can spark an entire story.
That unpredictability sits at the heart of the festival, which first launched in 2015 through the efforts of SPIT Manila and its training arm, Third World Improv. Since then, MIF has grown into a global meet-up for improvisers and fans who love comedy without a script.
The theme this year says it all: “Rise to the Moment.”
More than 70 improv groups from the Philippines and over 20 countries will take the stage across several venues in the Rockwell complex.
Opening night on March 25 kicks off at the Proscenium Main Stage with SPIT Manila joined by Galaw.Co Dance Theater and Drum Circle PH — a mix of comedy, rhythm, and movement that sets the tone for five days of spontaneous fun.
Filipino improv groups also step into the spotlight throughout the festival.
Housekeeping Improv, Noted with Thanks, Isprikitik Improv, and Buwan ng Wika Improv headline several shows at the Proscenium Black Box Theater and other pocket venues around Rockwell.
The festival puts a strong focus on local talent, with the goal of opening improv theater to more audiences in the Philippines.
Improv artists from around the world also join the lineup.
Among the international acts are Oshow from Japan, Landry and Summers from the United States, Formosa Improv Group from Taiwan, Beijing Improv from China, Improv Lore from India, The Joy Riders from Australia, Imfrog from South Korea, and Les Musicables from Singapore.
But the festival doesn’t stop at the stage.
More than 30 workshops will take place across several venues in Makati, where local and international improvisers will share techniques, games, and lessons from the art of thinking fast and saying “yes.”
For audiences, the rule stays simple: expect the unexpected. In improv, the only plan is no plan — and the punchline could arrive anytime.