MIPAM 2026 calls for performing arts proposals until 31 March

Selected participants will present their works to producers, festival programmers, promoters, and presenters from the Philippines and abroad. Through partnerships with embassies, festival organizers, and industry stakeholders, MIPAM provides a platform for artists to pitch projects and build international collaborations.

With the theme “Showcasing Asia to the World,” MIPAM 2026 will be held from 11 to 13 September at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez of the CCP.

Organized by the CCP with CREATE Philippines and the DTI-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the event aims to connect Filipino performing artists with international markets and industry partners.

For details on CCP programs and events, visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph or follow the CCP on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.