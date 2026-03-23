Mathay, Macatangay dominate Southwoods

On the net side, Bayle and Tan displayed remarkable consistency, carding a pair of 81s to take top honors in the annual event backed by Platinum sponsors AMSI Group of Companies (Calamba Doctors Hospital), Huawei/LF Joy Solar, and CWC.

Three lucky participants, on the other hand, drove home in brand-new cars during the grand raffle, with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, Toyota Silang Cavite, BYD, Ogawa, RCI, Baron Travel, Okada Manila and Mr. Freeze Electric Golf Cart sponsoring the prizes.

Bong Carag snagged the Mitsubishi Destinator GLX 1.5G Turbo, Rommel Grageda claimed the Toyota Raize 1.2 MT, and Joseph Talusan drove off in the BYD Seal DM Dynamic.

Other raffle winners included Marc Naval (Royal Caribbean cruise for two), Kevin Malaya (Mr. Freeze Electric Golf Cart), Sigmund Samson (Smart Vogue Plus Ogawa Chair), Edmund Souza (Kohler Volute Cast Iron Bath Tub), and Hyeon Jeong Park (Kohler Leap Intelligent Toilet).

The battle for divisional honors was equally thrilling, with dramatic comebacks stealing the show. Jun Plana and Gab Macalaguim rallied to win Division I with 153, while Chang Myon Park and Tae Il Yoon surged to capture Division II with 155. In Division V, Jeremy Cobankiat and Jester Ong fought back to clinch the title with 160.

Kris Herrera and Paul Raquino dominated Division III with 152, whereas Gerald Castillo and Marino Torres edged out erstwhile leaders Sheila Mae Ibañez and Grace Atienza in Division IV via a tiebreaker at 160.