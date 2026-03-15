Huge field vies in Southwoods Invitational

The Southwoods Invitational fires off today with a huge field of 466 teams — 932 players in all — primed for a week-long battle of competitive golf, camaraderie and fun at Manila Southwoods’ Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Ryan Abdon and John Kier Abron, who ruled last year’s staging of the host club’s premier member-guest tournament by capturing the overall gross team championship, return this year with new partners, adding another layer of intrigue to the event that brings together members and their guests for a unique blend of competition and fellowship.

Also setting out to defend their respective crowns are Abigail Lapid and Sarah Cruz (Division II), and Romeo Chong and Ralph Chong (Division IV) in the event backed by Platinum sponsors AMSI Group of Companies (Calamba Doctors Hospital), Huawei/LF Joy Solar and CWC.