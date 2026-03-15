Huge field vies in Southwoods Invitational

The Southwoods Invitational fires off today with a huge field of 466 teams — 932 players in all — primed for a week-long battle of competitive golf, camaraderie and fun at Manila Southwoods’ Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.
Ryan Abdon and John Kier Abron, who ruled last year’s staging of the host club’s premier member-guest tournament by capturing the overall gross team championship, return this year with new partners, adding another layer of intrigue to the event that brings together members and their guests for a unique blend of competition and fellowship.
Also setting out to defend their respective crowns are Abigail Lapid and Sarah Cruz (Division II), and Romeo Chong and Ralph Chong (Division IV) in the event backed by Platinum sponsors AMSI Group of Companies (Calamba Doctors Hospital), Huawei/LF Joy Solar and CWC.
With new teams and partnerships making up the roster — surpassing last year’s 414-team cast — a spirited battle is expected for top honors in various categories, including the overall net championship in the 36-hole tournament spread over the next six days.
Sequential tee times on both courses start at 6 a.m. from Monday through Friday, before shifting to shotgun starts on Saturday set at 7 a.m. at the Masters and 7:30 a.m. at the Legends.
The competition features a 36-hole format, with each team playing one round on the Masters and one on the Legends layout. Teams will compete under the Team Aggregate using the Modified Stableford scoring system, a format that rewards aggressive play and keeps the leaderboard dynamic throughout the week.
While the tournament will crown overall gross and overall net champions, several other honors will also be contested, including titles in Divisions I to V and the Guests/Sponsors category, ensuring competitive balance among participants of varying skill levels.
Supporting the event are Bebang’s Halo-Halo, Lavie Kitchenwares, Malveda Properties, Era Health Innovation, DEAGEO and Robin Jeon as Gold sponsors.
Beyond the leaderboard, the Southwoods Invitational remains a celebration of the sport and the relationships it fosters. The week-long event traditionally features social gatherings, shared rounds among friends and guests, and festive activities that reinforce the club’s culture of hospitality and community.
Adding excitement to the tournament are hole-in-one prizes on designated holes on both courses, with three brand-new cars up for grabs — a Mitsubishi Destinator GLX 1.5G Turbo 2WD CVT from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, a Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T from Toyota Silang, Cavite, and a BYD Seal DM-Dynamic from BYD.