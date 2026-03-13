3 cars at stake in Southwoods Invitational

While the battle on the fairways will determine this year’s champions, it is the tournament’s highly anticipated grand raffle draw that has long added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Over the years, the Southwoods Invitational has built a reputation for giving away cars even when no hole-in-one is recorded, ensuring that some fortunate participants still head home with brand-new rides.

This year, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines is putting up a Mitsubishi Destinator GLX 1.5G Turbo 2WD CVT, while Toyota Silang, Cavite is offering a Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T as part of the grand raffle draw during the awards ceremonies on 21 March.

Adding even more buzz is BYD, which has staked a BYD Seal DM-Dynamic either for a hole-in-one or as part of the raffle — further raising the stakes for the 800 expected players from 400 teams.

Beyond the headline prizes, sponsors are also contributing an impressive lineup of luxury giveaways that have become a highlight of the tournament week.

Ogawa is offering a premium massage chair, while RCI and Baron Travel are putting up a seven-night Mediterranean cruise for two aboard Brilliance of the Seas, complete with airfare.

Meanwhile, Okada Manila has staked a P100,000 casino free play for a hole-in-one and will raffle off P200,000 worth of overnight accommodation gift certificates with breakfast should no ace be recorded.

A Mr. Freeze Electric Golf Cart will also be raffled off if it goes unclaimed on the course.

Hole-in-one achievers, meanwhile, could walk away with equally impressive rewards, including a Geely car from Monte Rosa Motors, a 158-bottle inverter wine chiller from Cellar Solutions Inc., a Fujimac Luxury Pod Massage Chair from Filhome Builders, a Cobra Tour CB MB iron set from JTen Sports Inc., and a Par Fore golf bag and putter from Philippine Retail.

The impressive prize pool is expected to generate even more excitement for what organizers anticipate will be another banner edition of one of the country’s most sought-after member-guest tournaments.

Competition will be played over 36 holes, with teams rotating between the Masters and Legends layouts.

Participants will compete under the Team Aggregate format using the Modified Stableford scoring system, a format that encourages aggressive play and keeps the leaderboard constantly shifting.

While the tournament will crown overall gross and overall net champions, players will also vie for honors across Divisions I to V as well as the Guests/Sponsors category, ensuring a balanced and competitive field for golfers of varying skill levels.

Backing the event are Platinum sponsors AMSI Group of Companies (Calamba Doctors Hospital), Huawei/LF Joy Solar, and CWC, while Bebang’s Halo-Halo, Lavie Kitchenwares and Malveda Properties, Era Health Innovation, and Robin Jeon lead the Gold sponsors.

Silver sponsors include Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Aqua Haus Inc., Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc., AsiaGlobal Material Handling Inc., the City of Carmona, Federal Land NRE Global Inc., Filinvest Alabang Inc., Golftime Corp. (K&G), Faustino Dy III, Le Chef Inc., Dennis Hain of Cabuyao, Laguna, Sights & Sites Outdoor Advertising Inc., and The Turf Company.

More than just a tournament, the Southwoods Invitational once again promises a week of spirited competition, lasting friendships — and the thrilling possibility that one perfect swing, or a lucky draw, could change someone’s ride home.