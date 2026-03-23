Marcos reviews suspended fare hike

The President suspended the fare hike after it was announced by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s.

“The President is simply balancing things at the moment. This is only temporary so as not to burden our commuters who are also experiencing the effects of the crisis in the Middle East. It is necessary to balance assistance for every Filipino,” Castro said.

“For now, we cannot say anything definite because it is still being studied. When it becomes necessary to increase fares and it will not significantly affect commuters and the public, that may be considered. As we mentioned before, even prior to this situation, the allowance given to jeepney drivers was still sufficient for their fuel and operating costs, so they would not incur losses,” Castro said.