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Marcos halts fare hike, cites commuter relief

RUST-BUCKET jeepneys may remain fixtures on Philippine roads amid the near-demise of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
RUST-BUCKET jeepneys may remain fixtures on Philippine roads amid the near-demise of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the planned fare increase for public utility vehicles, citing the need to ease the burden on commuters.

“Postpone muna natin yan dahil nasa gitna ngayon tayo itong sitwasyon na ito na kailangan patuloy ang pag-alalay sa ating mga commuter, sa lahat ng mga ating mga gawa, mga estudyante, lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system,” the President said in a video message.

RUST-BUCKET jeepneys may remain fixtures on Philippine roads amid the near-demise of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
Marcos suspends fare hikes, orders commuter relief

“Dahil mamadaliin po namin, nadagdagang po namin ang support sa inyo para naman hindi kayo masyado mahirapan,” he added.

Transport regulators had earlier approved provisional fare adjustments for several modes of public transportation following a surge in global fuel prices, which raised operating costs for jeepneys, buses, and other public utility vehicles.

The fare hike was set to take effect on Thursday, 19 March.

Fuel price hike
Fare hikes
BBM
Fuel crisis

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