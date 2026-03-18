Marcos halts fare hike, cites commuter relief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the planned fare increase for public utility vehicles, citing the need to ease the burden on commuters.

“Postpone muna natin yan dahil nasa gitna ngayon tayo itong sitwasyon na ito na kailangan patuloy ang pag-alalay sa ating mga commuter, sa lahat ng mga ating mga gawa, mga estudyante, lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system,” the President said in a video message.