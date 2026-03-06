HPG arrests 2 after checkpoint chase in Nueva Vizcaya

Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group Director Brig. Gen. Hansel M. Marantan on Friday said two individuals were arrested for direct assault and other violations of special laws during a checkpoint and hot pursuit operation in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

Marantan said personnel of the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Highway Patrol Team, in coordination with the Bayombong Police Station and the Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office, were conducting a lawful anti-criminality checkpoint along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Busilac when a white Toyota Vios bearing Plate No. UVC 434 was flagged down for routine inspection.

While initially complying, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled when asked to present documents despite the presence of police personnel in front of the vehicle. One police officer sustained physical injuries during the incident.

A flash alarm was immediately issued and a hot pursuit operation ensued.

The fleeing vehicle was cornered at Barnacha’s Compound, Purok 3, Barangay Sta. Rosa, Bayombong.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, authorities confiscated 450 rims of Chairman cigarettes with an estimated value of P132,000, the Toyota Vios used in the incident and two pieces of caliber .45 ammunition.

The suspects were identified as a 34-year-old self-employed resident of Isabela and a 46-year-old driver from the same address.

They were informed of the nature and cause of their arrest and apprised of their constitutional rights.

Charges are being prepared for violation of Article 148 (Direct Assault) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code; Section 263 of Republic Act 8424, or the National Internal Revenue Code; Republic Act 10643; and Republic Act 10591.

The search and inventory of confiscated items were conducted at the place of apprehension in the presence of the suspects, a barangay official and a Department of Justice representative.

The arrested suspects and confiscated items are currently under the custody of the concerned police unit for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

Marantan commended the operating units for their swift response.

“This incident underscores the risks faced by our personnel during checkpoint operations. We will not tolerate assaults against law enforcement officers and will strictly enforce laws against illegal transport of untaxed goods and firearms-related violations,” Marantan said.

The PNP-HPG reminded motorists to cooperate during lawful checkpoint operations and comply with tax and firearm regulations.

Marantan said the HPG remains steadfast in its mission as the Guardians of the Highway.