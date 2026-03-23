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'Incident' between plane, vehicle halts flights at New York's LaGuardia
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'Incident' between plane, vehicle halts flights at New York's LaGuardia

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Flights at New York's LaGuardia Airport were halted early Monday as firefighters responded to an "incident" involving a plane and a vehicle on a runway, authorities said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, saying there was a "high" likelihood that it would extend the order.

'Incident' between plane, vehicle halts flights at New York's LaGuardia
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The city fire department said it had "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle" on runway four.

The nature of the incident was not specified.

New York's emergency management authority warned people to "expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays & emergency personnel" near the major transport hub in the borough of Queens.

"Use alternate routes," it said on X.

'Incident' between plane, vehicle halts flights at New York's LaGuardia
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All departring flights from LaGuardia had been either delayed or canceled as of early Monday, the airport's website showed.

AFP has also contacted the airport and the port authority police department for comment.

LaGuardia had already been suffering from flight disruptions due to poor weather, the airport said Sunday on X.

Passengers were also waiting longer to pass security due to "staffing impacts" from a federal funding lapse, it said last week. 

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