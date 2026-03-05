Night flights at Laoag airport suspended due to runway maintenance

Night operations at Laoag International Airport were temporarily suspended Thursday, 5 March, due to ongoing runway maintenance, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

Airport authorities detected an open circuit in the runway edge lights, which is believed to have been caused by excavation works related to the installation of new runway lighting.

The temporary suspension affected 98 passengers on a flight from Manila to Laoag (PR2198) and 87 passengers on a return flight from Laoag to Manila (PR2199).

CAAP said restoration work on the affected runway section is currently underway.

Passengers were advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules and other travel arrangements.

The aviation authority reiterated that passenger safety and operational security remain its top priority.