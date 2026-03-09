DTI to host ASEAN business environment forum ahead of Ministers’ retreat

According to Uy, the forum will feature ASEAN ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders who will share insights and best practices to strengthen ASEAN’s competitiveness as a destination for foreign investments.

The discussions come at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty, including ongoing global trade tensions and conflicts that have disrupted international supply chains.

“With such disruptions stifling progress, the same can be viewed as opportunities to capitalize and develop new trading dynamics,” Uy noted.

“Alliances that we have once viewed as unbreakable have begun searching for partners elsewhere the globe.”

Key themes, priorities

Guided by the theme “From Foreign Policy to Performance: Making ASEAN Work for Business,” the forum will focus on three main priorities: advancing the ASEAN business environment, strengthening public-private collaboration, and leveraging digitalization to promote transparency and efficiency

These priorities align with the Philippine chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future Together.”

Uy said the discussions aim to ensure that regional policy commitments translate into tangible economic outcomes, particularly through reforms that simplify business processes and encourage cross-border investment.

Benefits for businesses, MSMEs

He also emphasized that improvements in the business environment will benefit not only large corporations but also micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Uy confirmed the head of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is expected to speak at the forum on ongoing efforts to streamline government processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

He explained that simplifying regulations could lower costs and save time for entrepreneurs.

“Kasi ho kung marami po silang proseso na kailangan daanan para lang mangyari ‘yung gusto nilang gawing negosyo and all, siyempre may cost implication ho ‘yun, not only direct cost but ‘yung time delay (If there are too many procedures that businesses must go through, there are direct and indirect costs, including delays) and resources that they have to put in terms of compliance,” he said. “The government’s thrust is to make processes easier so that businesses can focus on actually running their enterprises.”

Private sector role

The initiative builds on themes raised during the ASEAN Editors and Economic Opinion Leaders Forum in February, where Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of the private sector as a key partner in economic development.

Discussions during that earlier forum highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing business, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and expand digital tools that can curb corruption and speed up government services.

Panelists also stressed that while tax incentives can attract initial investments, long-term growth depends on strong partnerships with local businesses and strategic use of each country’s economic strengths.

Uy said supply chain efficiency, logistics, and investment flows will also be part of the discussions, with participants expected to examine how policy reforms can support smoother movement of goods and services across the region.

While specific recommendations from the forum cannot yet be predicted, Uy noted that insights from the discussions could influence upcoming ASEAN meetings, including the Senior Economic Officials Meeting and the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.

“So, lahat po ‘yun magiging building blocks – na magiging decision points ho ng mga ministers come the succeeding meetings on the 12th and on the 13th – from the SEOM level to the Economic Ministers’ Retreat. For sure ho magkakaroon po ng trickle-down effect po ‘yung mga discussions even dito sa forum na ito,” he said.

Uy encouraged companies and industry stakeholders to participate actively in the forum, noting that it is designed to give businesses a direct platform to raise concerns about the regional business climate.

He said the event is really for the business community—both large companies and small enterprises.

“Sana ho mag-participate sila actively kasi para ‘yung lahat ng mga concerns nila in terms of the business environment will really be taken into consideration by our respective principals,” he added.

The ABEF is expected to set the tone for deeper regional collaboration as ASEAN continues to navigate shifting global economic dynamics while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.