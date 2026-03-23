Fashion gala celebrates women power, heritage

Identity, purpose

Batangas City Councilor Andrea Loise Macaraig, representing Mayor Marvey Vittorio Mariño, emphasized that the event went beyond a fashion charity gala.

She described it as “a celebration of identity, resilience and purpose. The baro is not merely a garment — it symbolizes heritage, dignity and strength.”

She added: “This is not only about recognition. It is about affirmation. It is about reminding every woman here that your leadership matters, your voice matters, and your impact matters.”

More than 30 accomplished Batangueñas were honored this year, representing fields such as public service, academe, business and community development.

Among the honorees were banker-entrepreneur Helen Cifra; dentist and community leader Rowena Hernandez; philanthropist Ethel Borbon-De Chavez; real estate developer Teresa Co; Batangas Fifth District Representative Beverly Rose Dimacuha; Alitagtag Mayor Jo-Ann Ponggos, the town’s first woman mayor; University of Batangas President Nora Lumbera-Magnaye and architect Suzette Chua-Caringal.

Focus on Taal

Soroptimist Batangas described the event as a “professional collaboration” with the seamstresses of Taal.

“We honor the thriving heritage of weaving natural pineapple fibers, a tradition that has evolved from delicate dressmaking into world-class couture,” the group said.

“By partnering with these artisans, Soroptimist International Batangas Downtown celebrates a craft that defines the soul of Batangueño culture,” it added.

The organization noted that the seamstresses are vital partners in advancing its mission of supporting scholars and building brighter futures.

“By patronizing their mastery, we actively support local livelihoods and uphold the spirit of women helping women,” it said.

The project, it added, “stands as a living testament to the power of community — ensuring that as we celebrate our heritage, we also empower the women who sustain our traditions and nurture our children’s dreams.”