Fashion gala celebrates women power, heritage

In Batangas, traditional craftsmanship, women’s empowerment and contemporary artistry converged in a recent benefit gala organized by Soroptimist International Batangas Downtown (SIBD), the local chapter of the international volunteer organization founded in California in 1921.
The event, BARO (Babae, Arte, Ritmo, Obra), held on 1 March, honored outstanding women in Batangas for their profession, capability, intellect and inner and outer beauty. It also spotlighted the seamstresses of Taal, long regarded as a center for finely made garments and the enduring tradition of embroidery.
Directed by architect and visual artist Dhennis Sigua, the gala also marked the 125th anniversary of Soroptimist International, a global community of volunteers committed to empowering women through education and training, while advancing gender equality and leadership. The event was likewise held in celebration of National Women’s Month and drew inspiration from the group’s successful “Le Portr’ate,” a fundraising event staged in Batangas in 2024.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of thematic painted dresses worn by this year’s Outstanding Women of Batangas award recipients. The artworks were created by Batangueña visual artist Ada Panopio, known for her advocacy of women’s empowerment and her use of indigenous mythology and folklore, particularly depictions of diwatas (fairies).
The honorees themselves served as models, wearing designs by fashion designer Clyde Zedrick Bay, founder of Pins and Faces.
Kathleen David-Garcia, BARO project head, said the gala aimed to raise funds for scholars, support the improvement of a school building at Alitagtag National High School and provide a platform for local artists.
Identity, purpose
Batangas City Councilor Andrea Loise Macaraig, representing Mayor Marvey Vittorio Mariño, emphasized that the event went beyond a fashion charity gala.
She described it as “a celebration of identity, resilience and purpose. The baro is not merely a garment — it symbolizes heritage, dignity and strength.”
She added: “This is not only about recognition. It is about affirmation. It is about reminding every woman here that your leadership matters, your voice matters, and your impact matters.”
More than 30 accomplished Batangueñas were honored this year, representing fields such as public service, academe, business and community development.
Among the honorees were banker-entrepreneur Helen Cifra; dentist and community leader Rowena Hernandez; philanthropist Ethel Borbon-De Chavez; real estate developer Teresa Co; Batangas Fifth District Representative Beverly Rose Dimacuha; Alitagtag Mayor Jo-Ann Ponggos, the town’s first woman mayor; University of Batangas President Nora Lumbera-Magnaye and architect Suzette Chua-Caringal.
Focus on Taal
Soroptimist Batangas described the event as a “professional collaboration” with the seamstresses of Taal.
“We honor the thriving heritage of weaving natural pineapple fibers, a tradition that has evolved from delicate dressmaking into world-class couture,” the group said.
“By partnering with these artisans, Soroptimist International Batangas Downtown celebrates a craft that defines the soul of Batangueño culture,” it added.
The organization noted that the seamstresses are vital partners in advancing its mission of supporting scholars and building brighter futures.
“By patronizing their mastery, we actively support local livelihoods and uphold the spirit of women helping women,” it said.
The project, it added, “stands as a living testament to the power of community — ensuring that as we celebrate our heritage, we also empower the women who sustain our traditions and nurture our children’s dreams.”
Art exhibit
Apart from the fashion gala and the conferment of awards, the event, held at the Batangas City Convention Center, also featured an art exhibit showcasing works by Art’e Bauan and the Batangas Province Camera Club.
Art’e Bauan also collaborated with SIBD in painting bags and fans used by the group’s members, who likewise participated in the fashion presentation.
The exhibit, along with a bazaar featuring fashion, real estate and wellness sections, helped generate additional funds for the organization’s various programs and causes.