Making history: The inaugural London Terno Ball

The inaugural London Terno Ball dazzled at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel last month, marking a historic celebration of Filipino culture and high fashion during London Fashion Week.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a revitalized historic landmark, the evening transformed the heart of the capital into a sanctuary of high fashion and philanthropic spirit.
Produced by HE London — led by award-winning designer John Herrera and Rose Eclarinal — and co-presented by Arthaland, the gala featured the debut of Herrera’s “Woven Dreams” A/W 2026 couture collection.
Guests arrived to a spectacle uniting the worlds of international high society and digital innovation. The evening was graced by distinguished patrons, including Madame Louie Locsin, wife of the Philippine ambassador, and philanthropist Melizza Hatchik, while actress Bangs Garcia closed the runway in a spectacular finale.
The London Terno Ball shone the spotlight on Filipino achievers — empowered Filipinas walking with purpose. These remarkable women included solicitors, entrepreneurs, community champions and leaders, wearing elegant ternos by Herrera.
Leading the finale walk were three royal honorees recognized by the late Queen Elizabeth II and by King Charles III: a British Empire Medalist (BEM), a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The first distinguished honorees who walked together in this historic event were Carol Murphy, Crystal Dias, Agnes Panga, Nora Rojas Sinclair, Suralita Windle, Vangie Jorquia, Arlene Elano, Donna Künzler, Charmaine San Pedro, Louie Horne, BEM, Jen Caguiao, MBE and Joy Ongcachuy, OBE.
The event served as a powerful tribute to community and heritage, spotlighting “Timeless Filipina” honorees and community champions from organizations like the Filipino Women’s Association UK and the British Association of Filipino Physicians and Surgeons.
Beyond the splendor, the night was anchored by a profound sense of purpose, raising record-breaking funds for urban sustainability and youth arts initiatives. A portion of the proceeds support the University of the Philippines Adopt-A-Student Program.
As the evening came to an end, the event achieved its goal of establishing a new, definitive fixture on the social calendar that honors the past while boldly investing in the future.