SM, BDO back Sining Filipina 2026 honoring women artists

The initiative was presented by BDO Unibank and SM Supermalls in partnership with the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc. The winning artworks are currently on display at the Level 2 Atrium of The Podium until 19 March.

Now in its third year, Sining Filipina drew participants from across the country, from Aparri to Jolo. The entries reflected diverse backgrounds, including professionals, homemakers, entrepreneurs, aspiring artists and even women in correctional facilities, each using art to express personal stories and perspectives.

From more than 250 submissions, organizers selected 55 semi-finalists before narrowing the field to 10 finalists whose works showcased contemporary interpretations of Filipina identity, resilience and leadership.

Among the top winners, Marte Goyon of Manila won first place for her artwork “Helping Hands.” Mary Joy Go of Bulacan placed second for “Liwanag ni Maria,” while Gerlynnia Aprille Galgo of Cebu took third place for “From Home Outward.”

The winners received commemorative trophies and cash prizes of P250,000, P150,000 and P100,000, respectively.

The artworks were evaluated by a panel of judges composed of artists and cultural figures including Ronald Ventura, Alfredo Esquillo, Angela Hsu, Dawn Justiniani Atienza, Leslie de Chavez, Emmanuel Garibay and Louie Bate.

Organizers said the competition aims to provide a platform for women artists while encouraging conversations about the role of women in shaping communities and the nation.