Eldrew braces for Turkish action

“I am meeting him in Turkey, and I hope it will improve his exposure. He has to get used to it and he will improve as the days go by and more World Cups he joins,” Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE in an online conversation.

“I asked Eldrew not to be intimidated and just do his best. I have been to a lot of competitions and I am worried for Eldrew as it is his just his second seniors tournament.”

Yulo showed potential in his senior debut as he entered the final of the two apparatuses in the Baku leg despite not finishing on the podium.

He finished sixth in the men’s floor exercise with 13.900 points and seventh in the horizontal bar after tallying 13.033.

Yulo is using the World Cup Series as his training ground for bigger tournaments ahead, like the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October.