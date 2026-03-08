Turkey leg next for Yulo

Karl Eldrew Yulo isn’t done competing as he is set to join the Anatalya leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Turkey from 12 to 15 March.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE the younger brother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo needs to be comfortable facing tougher and more talented gymnasts if he wants to thrive in major competitions.