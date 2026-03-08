Turkey leg next for Yulo

Karl Eldrew Yulo isn’t done competing as he is set to join the Anatalya leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Turkey from 12 to 15 March.
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE the younger brother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo needs to be comfortable facing tougher and more talented gymnasts if he wants to thrive in major competitions.
The 18-year-old Yulo is competing in the men’s horizontal final at press time, his second championship round in his first competition in the senior level.
“From Baku, Azerbaijan, we’re going to Turkey and I’m flying with him,” Carrion said.
“Eldrew needs exposure.”
Carrion is speaking from experience as the accomplished Carlos Yulo, Eldrew’s elder brother, joined several World Cup legs before he won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Meanwhile, Eldrew just made his debut in the Baku leg of the World Cup Series and yet he already made heads turn with two finals appearances.
He is also expected to make his debut for the Philippines in the 19th Asian Games in Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October.
Yulo is also poised to make his debut in the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 17 to 25 October.