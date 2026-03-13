DepEd 6 bans mandatory graduation fees for school year 2025–2026

ILOILO CITY -- The Department of Education (DepEd 6) has reiterated that all public schools in Western Visayas are strictly prohibited from collecting any fees from students or teachers for graduation or moving-up ceremonies for School Year 2025–2026.
The directive, issued through DepEd Memorandum No. 015, s. 2026, aligns with the long-standing “No Collection Policy” under DepEd Order No. 19, s. 2008, ensuring that graduation-related expenses are covered by the school’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) and not by students or their parents.
During a press briefing on 11 March 2026, DepEd 6 Regional Director Cristito A. Eco emphasized that while Parents-Teachers Associations (PTAs) may voluntarily raise funds, contributions must never be mandatory. He explained that compulsory fees can burden families who may not be able to afford additional expenses and could discourage students from attending the ceremonies.
“Graduation should be a celebration accessible to all. Mandatory collections undermine this goal and are not allowed,” Eco said, adding that schools violating the policy may face administrative cases if evidence warrants.
The end-of-school-year rites for Kindergarten, Grade 6, Grade 10, and Grade 12 students are scheduled for March 30 and 31, according to DepEd 6 data. Curriculum and Learning Management Division Chief Donald T. Genine stressed that ceremonies should be simple yet meaningful, without requiring expensive attire, venue rentals, or non-academic activities such as field trips, film showings, or junior-senior proms as prerequisites for graduation.
This year’s graduation theme, “Filipino Graduates: Prepared to Lead with Competence and Character,” will mark the promotion of an estimated 821,042 students to the next grade level, with 170,767 students set to graduate—83,781 from Grade 6 and 86,986 from Grade 12.
DepEd 6 also recommended that ceremonies be held in indoor or covered venues with proper ventilation and scheduled to avoid the hottest hours of the day, prioritizing the safety and comfort of all attendees.