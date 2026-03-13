DepEd 6 bans mandatory graduation fees for school year 2025–2026

ILOILO CITY -- The Department of Education (DepEd 6) has reiterated that all public schools in Western Visayas are strictly prohibited from collecting any fees from students or teachers for graduation or moving-up ceremonies for School Year 2025–2026.

The directive, issued through DepEd Memorandum No. 015, s. 2026, aligns with the long-standing “No Collection Policy” under DepEd Order No. 19, s. 2008, ensuring that graduation-related expenses are covered by the school’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) and not by students or their parents.