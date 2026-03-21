3.7M learners set to graduate amid literacy gap concerns

Yet EDCOM II reports that only 15 percent of early-grade learners read at grade level, leaving 85 percent struggling with basic literacy.

Despite the large numbers, Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) shows that a significant portion of students leave elementary school without basic reading and numeracy skills, a gap that can persist into higher levels of education.

The graduation cohort also includes students who endured prolonged school closures during the COVID‑19 pandemic, which exacerbated learning loss and widened disparities among learners.

However, the deficit has implications beyond elementary school.

Nearly 1.8 million senior high graduates may enter universities, vocational schools, or the labor market underprepared, underscoring the mismatch between graduation rates and actual learning outcomes.

EDCOM II has noted a three-decade decline in the quality of Philippine education and urged comprehensive reforms aimed at raising student proficiency, especially by the time learners finish senior high school.

DepEd officials have acknowledged these challenges and have begun rolling out remedial programs and reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes, including the phasing out of mass promotion policies and closer monitoring of student performance.

But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier approved DepEd’s proposed three-term school calendar, with the Alliance of Concerned Teachers calling it a “rushed top-down reform.”

“They cannot just pass on responsibilities to implement a policy that lacks the needed preparations,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.