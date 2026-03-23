Czech champion halts Eala’s Miami Open run

Alex Eala’s Miami Open run came to a screeching halt after a 0-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 14 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the round of 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Tuesday.
Muchova, who won the Qatar Open title last February, won in an hour as she advanced to the quarterfinal of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event.
The Czech netter imposed her will in the first set as she broke Eala’s serve and served a bagel.
In the second frame, Muchova broke Eala’s serve again as she raced to a 5-0 lead.
Eala tried to extend the set after holding her serve before breaking Muchova’s serve.
But the Czech netter broke back to clinch the victory.
Eala fell short of defending all her 390 point she earned last year which served as her breakout year and will drop in the WTA rankings next week
She will still pocket $105,720 or around P6.3 million for her efforts.