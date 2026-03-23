Czech champion halts Eala’s Miami Open run

Alex Eala’s Miami Open run came to a screeching halt after a 0-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 14 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the round of 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Tuesday.

Muchova, who won the Qatar Open title last February, won in an hour as she advanced to the quarterfinal of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event.