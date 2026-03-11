Curse continues: Eala still can’t solve Czech puzzle, falls to Noskova

It was also a sweet revenge for the 21-year European who lost to Eala in the final of the Les Petits As-Le Mondial Lacoste in Tarbes, France in 2018 and the quarterfinal of the French Open junior singles in 2020.

Noskova said staying aggressive against the Rafael Nadal Academy alumna was her key to winning the match and advancing to the quarterfinal of this prestigious WTA 1000 event dubbed as the “fifth Grand Slam.”

“I was definitely pushing from the start to the end on court. I was using my serve a lot, putting as much pressure as I could and trying to keep the rallies under control while also taking advantage of her serve,” said Noskova, who will be taking on world No. 112 Talia Gibson of Australia in the quarterfinal.

Noskova started strong in the opening set as she broke Eala serve and held onto a 2-0 lead. Eala, however, was able to hold her serve in the third game but it wasn’t enough as the Czech netter went on to claim a 1-0 lead.

The second set was more of the same as Noskova broke Eala’s serve to completely dictate the tempo that left the Filipina groping for form, leading to her first bagel of the tournament.

Despite failing to qualify in the quarterfinals, Eala still had an amazing Indian Wells debut after drawing a bye in the Round of 128 before beating world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Last 64 followed by an earthshaking 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) upset of Gauff in the Last 32.