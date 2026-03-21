Eala sweeps Linette, barges into Last 16

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate will take on world No. 14 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday with the time yet to be announced.

While it will be the first time both netters will face off, Eala has so far lost to Czech players 12 times in her professional career.

Her recent loss to a Czech netter was against Linda Noskova, 2-6, 0-6, in the Last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in California two weeks ago.