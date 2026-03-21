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Eala sweeps Linette, barges into Last 16

Eala sweeps Linette, barges into Last 16
Photograph courtesy of AFP
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Alex Eala continues to strut her stuff as she defeated world No. 50 Magda Linette of Poland, 6-3, 7-6, to advance to the Round of 16 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Eala, 20, needed one hour and 48 minutes as she continues to journey in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournament.

Eala sweeps Linette, barges into Last 16
Aggressive Alex: Eala sinks Siegmund, battles Linette next

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate will take on world No. 14 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday with the time yet to be announced.

While it will be the first time both netters will face off, Eala has so far lost to Czech players 12 times in her professional career.

Her recent loss to a Czech netter was against Linda Noskova, 2-6, 0-6, in the Last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in California two weeks ago.

Eala sweeps Linette, barges into Last 16
Peak performance: Eala staying laser-focused in Miami Open
Alex Eala
WTA
Miami Open
Magda Linette

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