CEB profit more than doubles in 2025

CEB’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Cezar said investing in larger and more fuel-efficient aircraft helped deliver improved seat economics across the network.

“Together with our focus on efficiency, this helped mitigate the increased expenses in maintenance, airports, and fleet-related costs due to grounded aircraft,” Cezar said.

This year, CEB said it will continue fleet modernization, expecting seven aircraft deliveries while retiring seven older units, keeping its fleet size at 100 while increasing the share of new generation aircraft.

The airline ended 2025 with a cash balance of P21.7 billion after capital expenditures of P6.4 billion, while total assets reached P264.7 billion against liabilities of P245.7 billion, bringing total equity to P19.0 billion. Net debt stood at P169.7 billion.

Domestic passenger traffic rose 8 percent to 20 million, while international traffic grew 14 percent to 6.9 million.

The airline maintained its market leadership, expanding domestic market share to 56.2 percent and international share to 22.0 percent.

“Our full-year performance reflects the strength and discipline of our operating model and our ability to deliver consistent results in a dynamic market.

Over the past year, we strengthened our foundations—improving reliability, expanding our network, and advancing our fleet,” CEB Chief Executive Officer Michael Szucs said.

The airline operates one of the world’s youngest fleets—14 Airbus A330s, 27 A321s, 39 A320s, and 20 ATR turboprops—supporting extensive domestic and regional coverage.

CEB currently flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, giving it the widest network of any local carrier.