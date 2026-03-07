CEB expands fleet to meet travel surge

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is doubling down on growth with a fleet expansion after taking the delivery of its first Airbus A320neo of the year.

The Manila-arrived plane, flown in from Airbus’ Toulouse, France facility on Friday, is the first of four expected this year, signaling the Gokongwei-led airline’s push to boost capacity and strengthen connectivity amid rising passenger demand.

“This delivery sets the tone for our 30th year,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

“It reflects our continued investment in growth so more passengers can look forward to accessible and reliable air travel in the years to come.”

The new A320neo burns about 15 percent less fuel per flight and produces lower noise than previous models, reducing carbon emissions while increasing operational efficiency.

CEB plans to add a total of seven aircraft this year.

In January, the budget airline carried over 2.7 million passengers in January, up 6.2 percent from a year ago, as the airline boosted seat capacity by 9.9 percent, lowering its overall load factor to 83.6 percent.

Domestic traffic rose 5.1 percent while international passengers grew 9.4 percent, though expanded capacity pushed international load factor down to 80.7 percent.

The airline operates one of the world’s youngest fleets—14 Airbus A330s, 27 A321s, 39 A320s, and 20 ATR turboprops—supporting extensive domestic and regional coverage.

CEB currently flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, giving it the widest network of any local carrier.