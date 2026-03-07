SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
CEB ramps up fleet to meet travel surge

The airline plans to add a total of seven aircraft this year, starting with the first of four Airbus A320 neo aircraft, which arrived in Manila from Airbus’ Toulouse, France, facility on Friday.
THE delivery on 6 March of Cebu Pacific’s first of four Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus’s facility in Toulouse, France ‘sets the tone for our 30th year,’ said Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer.
Cebu Pacific (CEB) is doubling down on growth with a fleet expansion after taking the delivery of its first Airbus A320neo of the year.

The plane, which landed in Manila on Friday, flew in from Airbus’ Toulouse, France facility; it is the first of four expected this year, signaling the Gokongwei-led airline’s push to boost capacity and strengthen connectivity amid rising passenger demand.

“This delivery sets the tone for our 30th year,” CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.

Continued investment in growth

“It reflects our continued investment in growth so more passengers can look forward to accessible and reliable air travel in the years to come.”

The new A320neo burns about 15 percent less fuel per flight and produces lower noise than previous models, reducing carbon emissions while increasing operational efficiency.

CEB plans to add a total of seven aircraft this year.

Seat capacity boosted by 9.9 percent

In January, CEB carried over 2.7 million passengers in January, up 6.2 percent from a year ago, as the budget airline boosted seat capacity by 9.9 percent, lowering its overall load factor to 83.6 percent.

Domestic traffic rose 5.1 percent while international passengers grew 9.4 percent, though expanded capacity pushed international load factor down to 80.7 percent.

The airline operates one of the world’s youngest fleets — 14 Airbus A330s, 27 A321s, 39 A320s, and 20 ATR turboprops — supporting extensive domestic and regional coverage.

CEB currently flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, giving it the widest network of any local carrier.

aviation
A320neo aircraft
CebuPacific

