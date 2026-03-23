Bong Go visits fire-affected families in Davao City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited families displaced by a fire in Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde, Agdao, on Saturday, 21 March, five days after the incident.
Go encouraged residents to stay hopeful despite their losses. “Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa… pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay,” he said.
During the visit, he highlighted Fire Prevention Month and the need for better disaster preparedness, referencing Republic Act No. 11589, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which aims to improve fire response through equipment upgrades, training, and recruitment.
He also mentioned RA 12076, which establishes permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.
A total of 231 families received grocery packs, vitamins, water containers, shirts, balls, foldable fans, and financial assistance at the barangay hall. Selected families were also given shoes, a watch, a bicycle, and a mobile phone through a raffle.
Go acknowledged national agencies’ ongoing assessments to support victims and bought banana cues from local vendors during the visit.
He also stressed the importance of accessible healthcare through Malasakit Centers, which provide financial assistance to patients.Davao City residents can access the center at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.