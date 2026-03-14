Authorities seize P3.6M worth of illegal vape products in Metro Manila raids

Authorities have confiscated around P3.6 million worth of illegal vape products following a joint crackdown on retailers and distributors suspected of selling non-compliant items in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The enforcement operation, conducted on March 12, was led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), with support from the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Inspectors focused on establishments believed to be selling vape products that violated government regulations, including items lacking required tax stamps and proper health warnings.

Authorities said the confiscation forms part of the government’s tighter enforcement of Republic Act No. 11900, also known as the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, which sets rules for the manufacture, sale and marketing of vaping products in the country.

During inspections, several products were found without mandatory graphic and text health warnings on their packaging. Some items also lacked internal revenue fiscal markings, indicating unpaid excise taxes.

Regulators also flagged products using flavor descriptions such as fruit or candy variants that may attract minors. In addition, certain items failed to meet the Philippine National Standards, which cover product safety and quality requirements.

The DTI warned that businesses found violating the law could face both administrative and criminal penalties.

Violations related to packaging and health warning requirements may lead to fines of up to P2 million and imprisonment of up to two years for a first offense. Penalties increase to P4 million and four years in prison for a second offense, and up to P5 million, six years’ imprisonment and license revocation for a third offense.

Other violations involving product communication, online trade and product standards may carry fines starting at P100,000 for the first offense, rising to P200,000 for the second and P400,000 or imprisonment of up to three years for the third offense. Authorities may also order the recall, ban or seizure of illegal inventory and revoke business permits of repeat violators.