Beyond the baseline: Eala getting fueled by life away from tennis

Eala is inching closer of pulling off another miraculous run in the Miami Open after defeating world No. 50 Magda Linette of Poland, 6-3, 7-6, in the Round of 32 of the women’s singles event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida last Sunday.

She’s facing world No. 14 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at press time for a victory that would put her three wins away from winning the title in the prestigious WTA 1000 event.

But Eala said rising to the top takes more than just brilliance on the court.

“It’s taken a toll mentally, but that’s part of the process of becoming a better player and a more mature person. Every match is very high-level competition, so you don’t have room to let your guard down,” said Eala, who had to leave the comforts of home at 13 years old to undergo elite training at the world-famous Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

“It’s very demanding, but I’m happy to play good tennis and see progress. One of the things I’m learning to do is switch off ‘tennis mode’ and step outside of tennis.”

Prior to her match in Florida, Eala had some time to unwind and enjoy the sunny Miami vibe.

In fact, no less than Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra welcomed her and her father, Michael, during her visit at the Miami Heat’s home court at the Kaseya Center. It was Eala and Spoelstra’s second meeting since the young Filipina was invited to watch the Heat’s game against the New York Knicks in 2023.

“Coach is such an icon. He’s achieved so much, so just to reconnect again after last year was a great experience,” Eala said.

“Being able to watch another sport gives a different perspective, and I was able to let loose a little bit.”

Having some sort of a work-life balance has been doing wonders for Eala so far.

Ranged against the brightest stars of professional tennis in an event that is just one rung below the Grand Slam, Eala opened her Miami Open campaign with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 triumph over world No. 53 Laura Siegemund of Germany to set the tone for yet another convincing win over Linette that gave her a chance to collide with dangerous Muchova.

If Eala defeats the Czech powerhouse, her road to the top will be tougher as she will be facing either world No. 9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia or No. 10 Victoria Mboko of Canada for a rematch with world No. 4 and home bet Coco Gauff in the semifinal.

Should she pull off another earth-shaking upset, she will collide with either defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or world No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for the title.

Regardless of what happens, Eala remains grateful for the privilege to compete against the best players in the world, something she leans into in pressure-packed moments.