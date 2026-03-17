MIAMI HEAT: Eala braces for tough Florida stint

She is set to start her campaign on Thursday (Manila time) at Center Court, with the time and her opponent yet to be finalized as of press time.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will be entering the Hard Rock Stadium as world No. 29 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings and will face the winner between world No. 53 Laura Siegemund of Germany or No. 72 Petra Marcinko of Croatia.

Eala is already in Florida where she recently reunited with Filipino-American Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The 20-year-old Eala’s main goal is to reach at least the semifinal and defend the 390 points she earned to stay within the top 30 of the WTA.

But regardless of how far she reaches in the tournament, Eala will remain inside the world top 50.

An early exit could pull her to as low as No. 49. Should she make it to the final, a breakthrough top 25 is in the offing for Eala.

But the road to the final will be filled with obstacles.

Eala could cross paths with stars like world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 9 Victoria Mboko of Canada and No. 10 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in a very competitive field.

As a high-ranking tennis player, Eala can still enter WTA 1000 tournaments and earn slots in the main draw, especially in the three remaining Grand Slams of the year, starting with the French Open in May.

In fact, she will travel to Austria to kick off her campaign in the clay season at the Linz Open following her Miami Open gig.

Since her Cinderella run in Miami last year, Eala has remained grounded and grateful to the overwhelming support she has been receiving wherever she plays.

“I think the lifestyle I have right now is really crazy and fun. We’re living out of a suitcase, and they (my parents) are super supportive. I’m really, I’m really grateful. I know not a lot of people have parents that can support full-on,” Eala said.

“I’ve been to the most amazing courts and been able to play in the most amazing atmospheres, like Miami. I’ve been able to play on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, which is my dream, and that’s been amazing.”