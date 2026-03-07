Makabayan bloc presses VP Sara on confidential funds

The Makabayan bloc on Saturday reiterated that the confidential funds issue is not a conspiracy, which Vice President Sara Duterte must answer before the House Committee on Justice.

This was stated by ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Rep. Renee Louise Co in a joint statement.

"We, the Makabayan bloc, reject Vice President Sara Duterte’s recycled claim that the House inquiry on her confidential funds was a political weapon and a supposed “conspiracy” against her. These are rehashed lines—'gasgas na script'—meant to evade accountability by playing the victim," they said.

It further said, “Confidential funds involve public money. When millions are requested, rushed, and shrouded in secrecy, the Filipino people have every right to demand answers,” they said. Labeling congressional oversight as a “fishing expedition” does not erase the questions; it only strengthens the need for scrutiny."

The group explained that VP Duterte insists impeachment came first before evidence, but the record shows otherwise: the red flags raised questions about the size of the funds, the speed of releases, their purpose, and the safeguards against misuse—issues that demand clear answers precisely because confidential spending is difficult to independently verify.

The Makabayan likewise aired, "Her repeated invocation of COA “unmodified opinions” is also misleading. An unmodified opinion is not a blanket certification that no wrongdoing occurred, especially when the spending category limits disclosure."

The three Makabayan solons said that the Vice President has resorted to attacks against Makabayan, thinking this would exonerate her.

“Ang pulitikong nagigipit, sa red-tagging kumakapit. It’s already 2026 pero ganyan pa rin siya.”

The House has constitutional duties of oversight and accountability, and no official is exempt. The Vice President should stop the conspiracy talk and face the process: “Humaharap ang mga opisyal na walang itinatago. Umatend siya sa Committee on Justice at sagutin niya ang mga tanong ng taumbayan,” the three solons said.