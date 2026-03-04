Group slams Makabayan Bloc for 'double standard', 'hypocrisy'

A media group composed of former cadres of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army–National Democratic Front (CPP–NPA–NDF), Kontra-Kwento, has publicly called out the Makabayan bloc for what it described as double standards, duplicity, and political shamelessness following allegations linking former bloc lawmakers to questionable flood control fund disbursements.

In its article titled “Lahat ng Sangkot Dapat Managot? Makabayan Bloc, Sangkot sa Flood Control Scam,” Kontra-Kwento focused on the alleged involvement of former representatives France Castro, Arlene Brosas, and Raoul Manuel in connection with purported “ghost” flood control projects.

According to the publication, a joint affidavit claims that large sums of money — allegedly transported in suitcases — were distributed in relation to projects that reportedly existed only on paper despite receiving billions in national budget allocations intended for flood mitigation.

Kontra-Kwento argued that the allegations expose a striking irony: the same political figures who built their careers denouncing pork barrel, ghost projects, and corruption are now facing accusations involving similar schemes.

“Ang grupo na ito ay madalas na nagpo-pose bilang tagapagtanggol ng mahihirap at kritiko ng korupsyon sa gobyerno… ngunit kapag sila mismo ang inakusahan… ay nagiging doble ang standard,” the article stated, framing the issue as a test of moral consistency.

The media collective criticized what it described as political pretenses — projecting moral ascendancy in public while allegedly engaging in the very practices they condemn. It characterized this as duplicity that undermines public trust.

Kontra-Kwento also took aim at leftist groups that have dismissed the allegations as diversionary tactics, arguing that automatically branding accusations as political distraction avoids engaging with the substance of the claims.

The article contended that if the former lawmakers are innocent, the appropriate response is full transparency and cooperation with investigation — not reflexive dismissal.

It acknowledged that no court has ruled on the allegations and that documentary evidence has yet to be publicly presented. The claims remain subject to legal scrutiny.

Nevertheless, Kontra-Kwento maintained that leaders who demand accountability from others must themselves submit to the same standards. It concluded: “Sa huli, ang tunay na makabayan ay hindi sa salita kundi sa gawa, at sa pananagutan,” presenting the controversy as a credibility test for the former Makabayan bloc lawmakers.