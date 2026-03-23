‘Arirang’ smashes Spotify records in comeback album release

"Four years. One comeback. ARMY made ARIRANG the most streamed K-Pop album in Spotify history and the most streamed album in a single day in 2026," Spotify announced.

Fans flooded social media with excitement. One fan wrote, “BTS and ARMY making history!” while another exclaimed, “I still can’t pick just ONE favorite song!! This entire album is on ANOTHER LEVEL.”

Arirang features 14 tracks that explore a wide spectrum of emotions, from nostalgia to hope:

"Body to Body" "Hooligan" "Aliens" "Fya" "2.0" "No. 29" "Swim" "Merry Go Round" "Normal" "Like Animals" "They Don’t Know ’Bout Us" "One More Night" "Please" "Into the Sun"

To celebrate, BTS held a special live show at Gwanghwamun in Seoul on Saturday, March 21, delighting fans who had been eagerly awaiting their return.

During a Weverse Live broadcast in January, RM shared the significance behind the album’s title. He revealed that Arirang emerged from a period of deep reflection during his military service and the group’s reunion.

“The keyword ‘Arirang’ came up. Honestly, the meaning is different for each person, because there are many ways you can interpret Arirang’s lyrics. I think it’s about sadness, longing, and love," RM explained.

J-Hope added that the album’s title represents both their history and their passion for performing together again.

“[Arirang] feels like our roots. From that way, Arirang was what tied it all together really well,” he said.

RM also emphasized that the album captures the mix of emotions the group experienced while apart—from missing everyday routines to longing for ARMY and each other.

“Since Arirang contains the joy and sorrow of life, that kind of sentiment will be tied to the music. It ties it all up together well," he noted.

With Arirang, BTS not only sets streaming records but also delivers a deeply personal album that bridges their past, present, and the emotions of their global fanbase.