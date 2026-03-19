BTS sails the seas in new Arirang trailer

BTS members are seen aboard, framed in a dramatic, cinematic shot as snippets of the lead single’s melody play over the roaring ocean.

Fans have confirmed that the ship scenes continue BTS’ February 2026 Portugal shoot, keeping the nautical theme alive after the museum teaser.

Korean media reports the video is directed by Tanu Muino, whose credits include BTS’ Jungkook solo Standing Next To You, Blackpink’s Jennie, and pop icons Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. Muino won Best Direction at the 2021 MTV VMAs for Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and earned a nomination in 2022 for Harry Styles’ As It Was.

With BTS sailing the seas aboard Arirang, paired with haunting song snippets, fans are left counting down the days until the full release.