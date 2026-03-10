PCC clears Alternergy wind stake sale

Renewable energy firms Alternergy Holdings Corp. and ABC Energy Inc. have secured Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) approval to jointly develop the 128 megawatts (MW) Tanay Wind Power Project and 64 MW Alabat Wind Power Project.

Alternergy, led by former Energy Secretary Vicente Perez, said Tuesday the certification, received Monday, specifically approved ABC Energy’s acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Alternergy’s wind units, Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. and Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC).