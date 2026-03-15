Globe’s digital safety program reaches 2-M students in 10-year milestone

A decade after its launch, Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program has reached more than 2 million students and educators nationwide, marking a historic milestone in the company’s push for online safety and responsibility.

The program, which began in 2016 to teach basic cyber hygiene, has evolved into a comprehensive movement against modern digital risks. During the pandemic, the initiative transitioned to digital courses on YouTube, where modules have since garnered more than 432,000 views.

In 2019, Globe partnered with the Department of Education to integrate lessons on responsible online behavior into the K-12 values formation curriculum. The reach has continued to grow, with 16,560 participants joining workshops in 2025 alone.

"Reaching the 10-year mark is a testament to the urgency and importance of our mission," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer. "When we started in 2016, we talked about passwords; today, we are talking about AI ethics and digital empathy."

The 2026 curriculum has been expanded to 36 stackable modules covering artificial intelligence ethics, digital etiquette, Philippine cyber laws, and digital rights. These are structured across basic, intermediate, and advanced levels to help learners navigate a landscape that has changed significantly since the program's inception.

To create a "multiplying effect" of awareness, Globe recently launched a student ambassador program, piloting the initiative at the Technological Institute of the Philippines. These ambassadors serve as peer mentors to share safety knowledge with classmates and vulnerable communities.

The program's impact was recognized in the 2026 Consumer Choice Awards by Standard Insights, where Globe earned the Excellence in Digital Literacy and Safety award. The company was ranked highest in digital literacy among professionals and cited by students for its online safety initiatives.

Beyond local efforts, Globe has contributed to the global discourse on digital inclusion by helping develop the GSMA's "The Business Imperative for Digital Inclusion." The guide assists mobile operators worldwide in embedding digital skills and meaningful use into their corporate strategies.