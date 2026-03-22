Solaire to stage two-day bridal showcase in May

Solaire Resort Entertainment City will host a two-day bridal showcase in May, offering couples and families a preview of venues and services for weddings and milestone celebrations.
The event, titled “Light the Aisle: A Luminous Beginning,” is scheduled on 9 and 10 May 2026 and will feature Solaire’s event spaces, including the Grand Ballroom, pool deck, and luxury suites.
Organizers said the showcase will bring together wedding planners, designers, and suppliers to present curated setups and services for various types of celebrations, including weddings, anniversaries, and vow renewals.
Participating planners include Christine Ong-Te Events, Events by Miss P, Kim Torres Events, Kiss the Girl Events, Rhed Sarmiento Events, and Sweet Comfort Events Management, each presenting themed installations.
Event stylists and creatives will also be featured, including Amante Fleurs Event Styling, Events Central by Anna Winstel, Eyecandy Manila Event Styling Co., Ginger Gaddi, Jo Claravall, Kathy Sy King, Kyno Kho, Key Design by Erick Daquioag, and Ralph & Co.
A bridal fashion show by designer Val Taguba will be held on 10 May as part of the program.
Nice Print Photography has been tapped as the official documentation partner for the event.
Activities will include venue tours, food tastings, consultations with suppliers, live performances, and bridal masterclasses.
Solaire said the showcase aims to position the property as a destination for weddings and other major celebrations, offering options for both large-scale and intimate events.