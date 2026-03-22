Solaire to stage two-day bridal showcase in May

Event stylists and creatives will also be featured, including Amante Fleurs Event Styling, Events Central by Anna Winstel, Eyecandy Manila Event Styling Co., Ginger Gaddi, Jo Claravall, Kathy Sy King, Kyno Kho, Key Design by Erick Daquioag, and Ralph & Co.

A bridal fashion show by designer Val Taguba will be held on 10 May as part of the program.

Nice Print Photography has been tapped as the official documentation partner for the event.

Activities will include venue tours, food tastings, consultations with suppliers, live performances, and bridal masterclasses.

Solaire said the showcase aims to position the property as a destination for weddings and other major celebrations, offering options for both large-scale and intimate events.