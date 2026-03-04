Solaire Resort North emerging as QC venue for milestone celebrations

The property’s ballroom has become a focal point for event planners and families seeking a venue that can adapt to different types of celebrations while maintaining a sense of comfort and intimacy.

For Gina Carino, director of sales and marketing of Solaire Resort North, the venue’s flexibility is a deliberate design choice.

“We often meet families at very emotional moments in their lives, planning a wedding, a milestone anniversary, or a celebration that brings generations together,” Carino said.

“What matters to us is that the space never feels intimidating or impersonal. We want hosts and guests to feel at ease, so the focus stays on the people, the stories, and the memories being created.”

This approach is reflected in “Finding Your North,” the resort’s celebrations fair developed in collaboration with industry curator Marbee Go under the Let’s Celebrate platform.

More than a traditional showcase, the event highlights the venue’s belief that successful celebrations begin with thoughtful partnerships between venues, planners and creatives.

“Today’s celebrations are deeply personal,” Go said.

“Couples and families want spaces that allow their stories to unfold naturally, and Solaire North provides that kind of environment.”