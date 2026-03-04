Solaire Resort North emerging as QC venue for milestone celebrations

As Filipinos place greater emphasis on experience when celebrating milestone occasions, Solaire Resort North is positioning itself as a key venue for weddings, anniversaries and major gatherings in Quezon City.
Celebrations today are increasingly defined not just by scale but by atmosphere and personalization, with hosts prioritizing venues that allow meaningful moments to unfold naturally for guests.
Located in Quezon City, Solaire Resort North is emerging as a destination for such events, offering expansive spaces designed to accommodate both intimate gatherings and large receptions.
The property’s ballroom has become a focal point for event planners and families seeking a venue that can adapt to different types of celebrations while maintaining a sense of comfort and intimacy.
For Gina Carino, director of sales and marketing of Solaire Resort North, the venue’s flexibility is a deliberate design choice.
“We often meet families at very emotional moments in their lives, planning a wedding, a milestone anniversary, or a celebration that brings generations together,” Carino said.
“What matters to us is that the space never feels intimidating or impersonal. We want hosts and guests to feel at ease, so the focus stays on the people, the stories, and the memories being created.”
This approach is reflected in “Finding Your North,” the resort’s celebrations fair developed in collaboration with industry curator Marbee Go under the Let’s Celebrate platform.
More than a traditional showcase, the event highlights the venue’s belief that successful celebrations begin with thoughtful partnerships between venues, planners and creatives.
“Today’s celebrations are deeply personal,” Go said.
“Couples and families want spaces that allow their stories to unfold naturally, and Solaire North provides that kind of environment.”
Returning this March, the event transforms the resort’s ballroom into an immersive design setting inspired by light, a concept drawn from the name “Solaire.” Long communal tables extend outward like rays, each styled by leading names in the celebrations industry.
Among the featured creatives are Nikki Chatto, Dave Sandoval, Bhem Meijer of Il Fiore, Anna Winstel of Events Central by Anna Winstel, May Mañalac of Eye Candy Manila, Indy Ycasiano of Smitten Events, Miguel Bautista of Miel’s Event Styling and Ralph Copiaco of Ralph & Co.
Each installation presents a unique creative perspective, illustrating how the venue can accommodate a variety of design interpretations and celebration styles.
The fair also introduces emerging creatives in event styling and celebration design, reflecting the industry’s openness to new ideas and evolving trends.
The collaboration between venue operators and creative professionals highlights a growing shift in how milestone events are organized today. Rather than serving merely as a backdrop, venues increasingly work alongside planners and families to help shape the experience.
As Quezon City continues to develop as a lifestyle and events destination, Solaire Resort North offers families the opportunity to celebrate major milestones close to home while maintaining the elegance often associated with resort venues.
Industry observers note that the property’s growing popularity reflects broader trends in the celebrations sector, where personalization, collaboration and guest experience are becoming central elements of modern gatherings.