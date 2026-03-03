‘Finding Your North’ returns to Solaire Resort North

Solaire Resort North will stage the second edition of “Finding Your North” on 14 and 15 March at its Grand Ballroom, expanding what began last year as a venue showcase into a broader celebration of curated milestone events.
The two-day event builds on the success of its inaugural run and aims to further position Quezon City’s integrated luxury resort as a key player in the celebrations market.
According to organizers, this year’s edition moves beyond simply presenting event spaces and instead focuses on inspiring meaningful, thoughtfully curated gatherings shaped by intention, luck and love.
Hosted in the Grand Ballroom, the event will transform the space into an immersive showcase of future celebrations, from weddings and milestone parties to corporate and social functions. Each setup is designed to demonstrate how events can be crafted to foster joy, connection and shared experiences.
“Finding Your North” also brings together creatives, makers and event visionaries to highlight collaboration and intentional design in shaping memorable occasions.
Guests can expect interactive installations and fully realized celebration environments meant to provide inspiration not only through aesthetics and craftsmanship but also through storytelling and shared moments.
The resort said the event reflects its commitment to creating spaces where ideas translate into lasting experiences and gatherings that emphasize love and meaningful connections.
As the showcase continues to grow, organizers said it remains anchored on its original goal of inspiring and elevating how celebrations are imagined and experienced within Solaire Resort North’s versatile and luxury setting.
“Finding Your North” 2026 will run on 14 and 15 March.