‘Finding Your North’ returns to Solaire Resort North

Hosted in the Grand Ballroom, the event will transform the space into an immersive showcase of future celebrations, from weddings and milestone parties to corporate and social functions. Each setup is designed to demonstrate how events can be crafted to foster joy, connection and shared experiences.

“Finding Your North” also brings together creatives, makers and event visionaries to highlight collaboration and intentional design in shaping memorable occasions.

Guests can expect interactive installations and fully realized celebration environments meant to provide inspiration not only through aesthetics and craftsmanship but also through storytelling and shared moments.

The resort said the event reflects its commitment to creating spaces where ideas translate into lasting experiences and gatherings that emphasize love and meaningful connections.

As the showcase continues to grow, organizers said it remains anchored on its original goal of inspiring and elevating how celebrations are imagined and experienced within Solaire Resort North’s versatile and luxury setting.

“Finding Your North” 2026 will run on 14 and 15 March.