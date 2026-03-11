Triathletes face brutal test in Davao

Athletes will tackle the classic IRONMAN 70.3 distance: a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and a 21.1-km run — a demanding test for seasoned campaigners and first-timers alike.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the race also enjoys strong corporate backing, with BYD as title sponsor and Aboitiz as presenting sponsor in a partnership that brings together innovation, sustainable mobility and long-standing advocacy for nation-building and community development.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is part of the National Sports Tourism–Inter-Agency Council’s initiative to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for endurance sports. Led by the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the effort highlights how world-class races set in spectacular natural environments can enhance the country’s sporting reputation while boosting tourism.

Dutch triathlete Eric van der Linden and Lanao del Norte’s Leyann Ramo captured the overall championship in the 2024 edition which drew more than 1,000 triathletes over the challenging coastal road course.

Adding intrigue to this year’s edition is a modified bike course, expected to introduce fresh tactical challenges and greater difficulty.

The revamped route will test pacing, technical execution and race strategy as athletes balance speed with endurance under Davao’s demanding conditions.

The heat at this time of year, long considered a defining factor in the race, is expected to again play a decisive role.

With warm temperatures and high humidity typical of race week, competitors will need disciplined hydration, nutrition and heat management to stay competitive.