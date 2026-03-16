Triathletes brace for fierce IRONMAN test

Athletes from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Israel, the Isle of Man, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Syria, Thailand, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and Northern Ireland are set to line up against a deep contingent of Filipino triathletes.

Heading the foreign challenge are Spain’s Rodrigo Delgado, Singapore’s Pin Wei Toh, India’s Ram Mannath, Greece’s Dimitrios Papadimitriou and Australia’s Benedict Carlie.

Defending the home turf are Irienold Reig Jr., John Rey Rasay, Christian Seguia, James Usman and Julian Teves, among others.

This year’s edition, set over the punishing 1.9-km swim, a 90-km bike and 21.1-km run distance, will feature a modified bike course designed to add a new layer of strategy and difficulty as athletes’ balance speed, pacing and endurance in the tropical conditions of Davao City.

Meanwhile, Bea Quiambao banners the Filipino Elite Category alongside other members of the national team. Joining the competition in their respective age-group divisions are Leyann Ramo, Nicole Andaya, Faye Abes, Joy Tiu, Gaea Maranon, Hope Santamaria, Hazel Sicat and Aira Lopez, all gearing up for spirited battles.

The clash promises to be intense, with foreign standouts expected to push the pace while the country’s seasoned campaigners and emerging young guns attempt to defend home turf in what could turn into a wild, hot and furious battle across all age-group divisions in the much-anticipated return of the event to the country’s premier endurance racing scene.

The race is part of a broader initiative by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, to further position the Philippines as a premier destination for endurance sports.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc. in partnership with the Davao City government, the race weekend will also feature several side events that have helped boost overall participation.

These include the Sunrise Sprint triathlon on Sunday, designed for both beginners and experienced athletes with its shorter 750-m swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run format.

Friday will host the Gwapa Dabawenya Run with 5-km, 10-km and 21-km race categories, while young athletes will take the spotlight on Saturday in the IRONKIDS Davao, which features an aquathlon (swim-run) competition along with a kids’ run.