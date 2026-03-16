DSWD to distribute P5,000 fuel subsidy to tricycle drivers in Metro Manila

“What we have done since last Tuesday until later today is we don’t want to interrupt the daily commute tomorrow. That’s why this will be quick,” he said.

“Tomorrow drivers will just receive the payout — they’ll come in, we give out the P5,000, then they go back to the line,” he added.

The secretary further explained that the distribution will be conducted in a scheduled manner based on the discretion of local government units, with drivers assigned to either morning or afternoon batches.

“We are urging drivers not to come to the payout site when it’s not your schedule because your name will not appear on the list of people who will receive the subsidy,” Gatchalian said.

To receive the assistance, tricycle drivers only need to bring the physical copy and a photocopy of their driver’s license.

Asked when other sectors are expected to receive assistance, Gatchalian said jeepney drivers are next on the agenda, with payouts expected to begin on Monday, 23 March.

Gatchalian also said the agency is fully prepared to conduct a second round of cash assistance distribution if tensions in the Middle East persist.

“If this lasts for a long time, the instruction of the President is that it should be done multiple times if it lasts, but we’re all praying that it doesn’t,” he said.

He added that the AICS program of the DSWD, which handles the distribution of the subsidy, has a P60 billion budget, with P30 billion allocated for the fuel subsidy initiative.