PNP eyes raising women recruitment quota to 20%

He said the proposed increase from the current 10 percent quota would ensure a steady pipeline of female personnel capable of assuming leadership positions.

“Female police officers bring a unique perspective to the field, often prioritizing empathy and mediation. They excel in handling sensitive cases to make people in the community feel that their voices are heard and feel safer,” he added.

Nartatez said the initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to promote gender-responsive governance and expand women’s participation in public service.

“We have shattered the glass ceiling. From field operations to high-level commands, binibigyan natin sila ng pantay na pagkakataon. We have female generals and provincial directors leading with excellence because we value competence above all else,” he said.

Several bills have been filed in Congress seeking to increase the recruitment quota for women in the PNP to boost gender representation and strengthen the role of female officers in law enforcement.