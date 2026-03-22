PNP eyes raising women recruitment quota to 20%

The Philippine National Police is open to increasing the recruitment quota for women to 20 percent, citing their growing leadership roles and contributions to the organization.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Sunday the move aligns with efforts to strengthen gender representation in the police force, especially as the country marks National Women’s Month.
Nartatez said more women are taking on key roles in the organization, reflecting a shift in the PNP’s culture and leadership dynamics.
As of February 2026, PNP data showed that women account for 52,223 of the 236,493 personnel, or 22.08 percent of the total force. This includes 43,847 uniformed personnel, 8,098 non-uniformed staff, and 278 cadets.
“I am immensely proud. This is not just a number but proof of our evolving culture. Sa PNP, hindi gender ang batayan ng kakayahan, ang serbisyo at dedikasyon ang mahalaga. Our women are no longer just supporting, they are leading,” Nartatez said.
He said the proposed increase from the current 10 percent quota would ensure a steady pipeline of female personnel capable of assuming leadership positions.
“Female police officers bring a unique perspective to the field, often prioritizing empathy and mediation. They excel in handling sensitive cases to make people in the community feel that their voices are heard and feel safer,” he added.
Nartatez said the initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to promote gender-responsive governance and expand women’s participation in public service.
“We have shattered the glass ceiling. From field operations to high-level commands, binibigyan natin sila ng pantay na pagkakataon. We have female generals and provincial directors leading with excellence because we value competence above all else,” he said.
Several bills have been filed in Congress seeking to increase the recruitment quota for women in the PNP to boost gender representation and strengthen the role of female officers in law enforcement.