PNP opens 2026 recruitment with over 7,100 slots nationwide

Units with the most openings include the Aviation Security Group, Maritime Group, Special Action Force and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Nartatez emphasized that the recruitment process will remain transparent and merit-based.

“Sa PNP, tinitiyak namin na ang bawat aplikante ay bibigyan ng pantay na pagkakataon. We are committed to welcoming those who demonstrate competence, dedication, and integrity, and the process will remain transparent and fair so that every qualified applicant has an equal chance to serve the Filipino people,” he said.

He added that the organization is looking for individuals prepared to serve with professionalism and dedication.

“Tanging ang mga handa at karapat-dapat lamang ang papasok sa PNP; we are looking for individuals who are ready to serve the Filipino people with honor and professionalism,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reminded applicants that the recruitment process is free of charge and warned against individuals or agents who solicit money in exchange for faster processing.

Prospective recruits are advised to monitor the official PNP Recruitment and Selection Service Facebook page and their respective regional recruitment units for updates and schedules.

The recruitment initiative supports the police force’s continuing efforts to strengthen its ranks and improve public safety nationwide.