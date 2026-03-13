PNP tightens vetting of recruits amid espionage concerns

The regions with the highest number of openings include the National Capital Region Police Office with 783 slots, followed by Calabarzon with 609, Central Luzon with 575, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 367, and the Bicol Region with 359 positions.

A total of 946 vacancies have also been assigned to National Support Units, including 300 regular and 646 attrition slots. Key units with available positions include the Aviation Security Group, PNP Maritime Group, Special Action Force, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Nartatez said safeguarding the integrity of the police force remains a top priority, stressing that counterintelligence measures within the organization will be intensified.

The move aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to reinforce national security institutions and ensure that only individuals with integrity, competence and loyalty are admitted into the police service.

“The PNP remains a bastion of Filipino patriotism. We have established a confidential reporting mechanism for our personnel to report any suspicious recruitment attempts within our ranks,” he said.

Police leadership added that law enforcement agencies worldwide face similar risks as digital platforms and financial networks become tools for influence and recruitment.

“To those who want to join us, our country’s security is non-negotiable. If you are ready to serve with integrity and protect our sovereignty, the PNP is the place for you,” Nartatez said.