Nikko Natividad speaks out on viral controversy

Actor Nikko Natividad has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a sensitive video that circulated online, speaking candidly about the personal consequences of his actions and the emotional toll it has taken on his family.

In a deeply emotional interview with entertainment insider Ogie Diaz on YouTube, the actor admitted that he had succumbed to temptation and acknowledged the pain the situation caused, particularly for his loved ones.

According to Nikko, the most heartbreaking moment for him came from an unexpected place—his young child.

“Sabi niya sakin, ‘Dad, walang ginawang mali sa’yo si mommy. Ba’t mo nagawa yun?’ Isipon mo, 10 years old tinext ako ng ganun,” he recalled.

The actor shared that the message left him devastated, especially when his child expressed disappointment after previously defending him during family arguments.

“Sabi pa niya sakin, ‘pinagtatanggol kita minsan kay mommy kasi pag nag-aaway kayo, minsan ang mali si mommy. Pero ngayon, hindi kita kayang ipagtanggol.’ Tapos hindi ko siya makausap,” Nikko said.

Reading the message brought him to tears.

“Nagtext siya, hagulgol ako. Sabi niya, ‘Dad, I love you. I know God will forgive you!’”

Despite the hurt, the child’s words carried both pain and compassion—something Nikko said he will never forget.

“Tapos sabi niya sakin, ’Kapag wala na kayo ni mommy dadalawin kita.’”

Reflecting on the situation, the actor admitted that he had already spoken honestly with his wife about what happened, taking responsibility for the mistake.

“Sabi ko sa wife ko, ‘Na-demonyo ako.’ Natukso. Bumigay ako. Inaamin ko, natira ’yung kahinaan ko, babae, laman… Inaamin ko, mali ’yung ginawa ko.”

The confession marks Nikko’s most direct response since the issue surfaced online. In the interview, he emphasized accountability and acknowledged the gravity of the situation, while also expressing remorse over the pain it caused his family.

For the actor, the experience has become a sobering reminder of the consequences of one’s choices—and the profound impact they can have on the people who matter most.