Mrs. ‘Sipag at Tiyaga,’ on being ‘wais na misis’

Simple, sustainable living

“Kami ni Manny, mahirap ang buhay namin noon. Sobrang hirap (Manny and I, our life was so hard then. Very hard),” with hectares of land and gated communities carrying the Villar name all over the country, it sounded very surreal as Senator Cynthia shared these, but one can feel the weight of that difficult past from her voice.

Senators Cynthia and Manny met while studying at the College of Business Administration at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in the late ‘60s. After college, Senator Manny worked as a financial analyst and an accountant. They married at age 25. Senator Cynthia could still clearly recall that their wedding was only modest and didn’t have so much fanfare.

Unknown to many, their first business was not the Camella Homes subdivision but gravel and sand delivery, financed with borrowed capital. She said they chose these as they are non-perishable.

Camella takes root

“’Yung kita n’ya (Manny) ng first three years, ‘yun ‘yung ibinili n’ya ng Camella Homes. Nakitira kami sa nanay ko para wala kaming gastos (What Manny earned in his first three years, that’s what he used in buying Camella Homes. We lived with my mom so we’d not have too many expenses),” she shared.

Even today, despite having built an empire, the Villars practice pragmatism and frugality — from their household to their staff and constituents. Senator Cynthia, herself, is into a healthy diet of vegan Keto bread, chicken, kesong puti and pinakbet made of vegetables freshly produced by Villar Farm School. Senator Manny, in turn, still enjoys eating at hole-in-the-wall diners since he grew up dining at eateries while helping his mother, a fish vendor in Tondo, Manila, sell fish and shrimp.

The family, despite having built many homes and communities, has still lived in the same village for 48 years now. According to Senator Cynthia, they built a kitchen for their staff so they’d cook food for parties in-house rather than order from restaurants.

After learning that in Las Piñas, where the Villar family lives and governs as House representatives at different times, leftover food comprises 50 percent of everyday waste, in 2002, Senator Cynthia spearheaded buying the city’s first composters, 76 in total, to supply every barangay.

Every morning, official collectors gather leftover or organic waste from every house to be put into the composters.

Every composter can produce a ton of organic fertilizer a month. Since the entire Las Piñas can get free seeds and fertilizers from Villar Farm School, everything they need to set up their own backyard garden is within reach.

In 2002, Senator Cynthia became the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11898, or the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act, a bill requiring businesses that use plastic to recycle an equivalent volume of plastic they produce, through packaging and raw materials, every year.

“It’s the company’s responsibility. Ikaw nag-produce, ikaw ang mag-recycle (Since you’re the one who produced your own plastic, it’s your duty to recycle it),” Senator Cynthia stressed the essence of the EPR Act, which the Villar Group of Companies follows by having its own plastic recycling plant, which upcycles plastic into chairs for classrooms.

Last year, Senator Cynthia welcomed the passage on third and final reading of a bill seeking better protection of the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), an internationally recognized Wetland of International Importance and the only remaining viable wetland ecosystem in Metro Manila.

Shielding ecological integrity

The approved Senate Bill 1536 or the LPPWP Protection Act, last 26 January 2025, seeks a three-kilometer seaward expansion from its current shoreline boundary to ensure that the ecological integrity of both the park’s land and water is well-preserved, managed and secured from the tensions of urban development, Villar explained. Through her initiative, a bird sanctuary, museum and satellite offices of government agencies taking care of the area were built for the park’s sustainability.

Apart from environmental sustainability, the Villars have committed to cultural preservation — both in their private lives and in their community outreach programs.

In 2008, the family bought the three-story Laurel Mansion in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, built in 1957 by their good friend, former Philippine Vice President Salvador “Doy” Laurel as a gift to his parents. According to Senator Cynthia, they bought the property following the wishes of Laurel before the former vice president succumbed to cancer in 2004.

The property was later converted into a Nacionalista Party headquarters, and it is now sustainably preserved as a heritage site by having commercial establishments like Conti’s Restaurant pay for the preservation through rentals within the same compound as the house.

Meanwhile, as long-time benefactors of the Las Piñas Bamboo Organ Festival, the Villar family had the organ repaired abroad and trained its custodians to repair it, so all bamboo organs in the country are now being repaired in Las Piñas.

Moreover, the family oversees the ongoing preservation and rehabilitation of the National Historic Site, the Prinza de Molino Dam, built by the Catholic saint Father Ezekiel Moreno in the 19th century. The family had a church built nearby to serve as a pilgrimage site dedicated to the Augustinian Recollect priest who served as the parish priest of the Las Piñas Bamboo Organ Church for three years.