Ji Chang Wook brings Korean-Filipino flavors to the spotlight

The series was formally introduced at a media event held at Sheraton Manila Hotel inside Newport World Resorts, where Ji Chang Wook appeared alongside a lineup of Filipino performers and creatives. Joining him was Jodi Sta. Maria, Janella Salvador, Francine Diaz and Arci Muñoz, as well as chef and restaurateur JP Anglo, who oversees the show’s culinary direction.

At the heart of the program is a shared challenge: the cast works together to run a Filipino pop-up restaurant located in Gangnam, Seoul. The format places them in a real-world setting where they prepare, cook, and serve traditional dishes such as chicken inasal, kare-kare, sisig and lechon to local diners unfamiliar with these flavors. The experience requires long hours in the kitchen, testing both their teamwork and adaptability as they navigate the demands of food service.

The show also features special appearances from Korean personalities including Kim Min Seok, Kim Myung Soo and Seo In Guk, adding further depth to its cross-cultural lineup.