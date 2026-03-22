Ji Chang Wook brings Korean-Filipino flavors to the spotlight

Ji Chang Wook takes center stage in a new entertainment venture that merges food, travel and cultural exchange, as he headlines the upcoming Korean-Filipino culinary series Kumusta.
The project brings together talents from both countries, positioning him as a key figure in a program designed to showcase Filipino cuisine to a Korean audience while highlighting shared experiences through cooking and collaboration.
The series was formally introduced at a media event held at Sheraton Manila Hotel inside Newport World Resorts, where Ji Chang Wook appeared alongside a lineup of Filipino performers and creatives. Joining him was Jodi Sta. Maria, Janella Salvador, Francine Diaz and Arci Muñoz, as well as chef and restaurateur JP Anglo, who oversees the show’s culinary direction.
At the heart of the program is a shared challenge: the cast works together to run a Filipino pop-up restaurant located in Gangnam, Seoul. The format places them in a real-world setting where they prepare, cook, and serve traditional dishes such as chicken inasal, kare-kare, sisig and lechon to local diners unfamiliar with these flavors. The experience requires long hours in the kitchen, testing both their teamwork and adaptability as they navigate the demands of food service.
The show also features special appearances from Korean personalities including Kim Min Seok, Kim Myung Soo and Seo In Guk, adding further depth to its cross-cultural lineup.
Produced by E&S Partners, a subsidiary of Echolive Korea, the series is supported by Korean production company PODO Creative, with distribution handled through TV5 Network Inc. and the Viu. The concept aims to highlight how shared culinary experiences can bridge cultural gaps while offering entertainment rooted in authenticity.
Ji Chang Wook himself expressed enthusiasm about joining the project, stating verbatim:
“When I was offered to join Kumusta, I found it very interesting. Introducing Filipino cuisine to Korea was a compelling idea for me, and I felt I could be a real help to the program.”
Beyond its format as a cooking and travel series, Kumusta emphasizes human connection, teamwork and cultural appreciation. As the cast navigates the pressures of operating a restaurant while building relationships across backgrounds, the show presents a narrative centered on collaboration and the universal language of food.
Set for release across television and streaming platforms, the series aims to reach a broad audience in Asia and beyond, offering viewers a closer look at how two distinct culinary traditions can come together in one shared experience.