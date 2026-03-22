Hybrid, but what kind

We sat together for a simple catch-up dinner during a media drive. Randy Peregrino, Gab Señires, Aries Espinosa, and I were all there. The food was good, and the stories were even better.
The conversation moved quickly from one topic to another, starting with motoring and the series we were watching. At one point, we even talked about subatomic particles. After that, I stopped keeping track.
Then Randy raised a point that changed the direction of the conversation.
Not all hybrids are created equal.
It sounded obvious at first.
Most people treat “hybrid” as one clean category. It is not. It refers to a group of different systems that share two power sources but operate in very different ways.
That conversation made me want to sort it out.
Let’s start with the base idea. A hybrid uses a gasoline engine and an electric motor. That part is easy to understand. The difference lies in how those two work together.
A mild hybrid is the simplest type. It assists the engine but cannot drive the car on electric power alone in any meaningful way. It provides small boosts during acceleration and helps reduce fuel use in traffic. The system acts as support, not as a second source of propulsion.
A full hybrid is what most people expect. It switches between the engine and the motor, or uses both when needed. At low speeds, it can move using electric power alone for short distances. It does not need to be plugged in because it charges itself while driving and braking.
A plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, adds a larger battery. It can be charged from an outlet. Because of this, it can drive longer distances using only electricity before the engine is needed. For short daily trips, it can behave like an electric vehicle. For longer drives, the engine provides backup.
The series hybrid introduces a different layout. In this system, the engine does not drive the wheels. The electric motor handles all movement. The engine works as a generator that produces electricity for the motor or the battery.
In a parallel hybrid, both the engine and motor can drive the wheels. They are connected to the drivetrain, so the system can use either one or both depending on the situation. This allows the car to switch between power sources or combine them when needed.
A series-parallel or power-split hybrid is where things get more technical. A series-parallel hybrid can switch roles. It can behave like a series system or a parallel system, depending on speed and load.
This setup uses a planetary gear system.
It sounds complicated, but its role is simple. The gearset splits engine power. Part of it drives the wheels. Part of it generates electricity. It is a control system for power distribution.
A range-extended electric vehicle, or REEV, operates very close to a series hybrid. The car runs on electric power, and the engine is used mainly to generate electricity when the battery runs low. In most cases, the engine does not directly drive the wheels. Its role is to extend the driving range.
“Not all hybrids are the same.” That one line from Randy explained everything.
Calling it a hybrid is only the starting point.
The next time someone says a car is a hybrid, the better question is this.
What kind of hybrid is it?
That dinner started as a simple catch-up, but it quickly became a breakdown of the many types of hybrid systems.
Hybrid is not the answer. It is the start of the question.