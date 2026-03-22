Hybrid, but what kind

Then Randy raised a point that changed the direction of the conversation.

Not all hybrids are created equal.

It sounded obvious at first.

Most people treat “hybrid” as one clean category. It is not. It refers to a group of different systems that share two power sources but operate in very different ways.

That conversation made me want to sort it out.

Let’s start with the base idea. A hybrid uses a gasoline engine and an electric motor. That part is easy to understand. The difference lies in how those two work together.

A mild hybrid is the simplest type. It assists the engine but cannot drive the car on electric power alone in any meaningful way. It provides small boosts during acceleration and helps reduce fuel use in traffic. The system acts as support, not as a second source of propulsion.

A full hybrid is what most people expect. It switches between the engine and the motor, or uses both when needed. At low speeds, it can move using electric power alone for short distances. It does not need to be plugged in because it charges itself while driving and braking.